Aether Holdings, Inc. Announces Underwritten Public Offering of Units Aiming for $40 Million in Proceeds

Aether Holdings, Inc. plans to raise $40 million through a public offering to acquire bitcoin and support operations.

Aether Holdings, Inc. has announced a public offering of units aimed at raising approximately $40 million, which will primarily finance a bitcoin treasury strategy adopted by the company's board, covering about 85% of the proceeds. The offering includes units consisting of shares and warrants, and also offers pre-funded units. Pricing is expected after market close on July 22, 2025, with the anticipated closing on July 24, 2025, pending customary conditions. Aether's common stock trades on Nasdaq under "ATHR," and the company is also applying for its warrants to be traded on Nasdaq. The press release includes caution about forward-looking statements and outlines potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company and its offering.

Potential Positives

Aether Holdings, Inc. is pursuing an underwritten public offering with expected gross proceeds of approximately $40 million, signaling strong financial activity and investor interest.

About 85% of the net proceeds from the offering will be allocated to acquiring bitcoin, indicating a strategic move towards digital asset investment and enhancing the company’s financial technology offerings.

The company is expanding its financial product offerings by including Common Warrants with the units, which may attract more investors seeking diverse investment options.

The listing of the Common Warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market could increase the liquidity and visibility of Aether’s securities, potentially attracting more institutional and retail investors.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on an underwritten public offering to raise $40 million may indicate financial instability or a need for urgent capital, reflecting a potential lack of strong internal funding sources.

Approximately 85% of the net proceeds are earmarked for acquiring bitcoin, which could pose significant financial risk given the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies.

The forward-looking statements include numerous uncertainties and risks that may impact future business performance, potentially leading to a lack of investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Aether's public offering?

Aether's public offering aims to raise approximately $40 million, primarily for acquiring bitcoin and funding working capital.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is anticipated to close on or about July 24, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What will each unit in the offering include?

Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one publicly traded warrant to purchase a share of common stock.

Where can I find the prospectus for the offering?

The prospectus will be available from The Benchmark Company LLC and through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website.

How will Aether utilize the net proceeds from this offering?

Aether plans to use approximately 85% of the net proceeds to acquire bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Aether Holdings, Inc.









(Nasdaq: ATHR)



(“we,” “us,” “our,” “Aether,” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology holding company offering software, data, and artificial intelligence technology to institutional and self-directed investors, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of units, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses.





Aether expects to use approximately 85% of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire bitcoin as part of a bitcoin treasury strategy recently adopted by Aether’s board of directors, and approximately 15% for working capital.





Each Unit will consist of one share of common stock and one publicly traded warrant to purchase one share of common stock (a “Common Warrant”). Aether will also offer Pre-Funded Units consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock, and one Common Warrant. The offering is expected to price post-market close on July 22, 2025, with the offering anticipated to close on or about July 24, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





Aether’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ATHR.” Aether has applied to list the Common Warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ATHRW”.





The Benchmark Company LLC and Axiom Capital Management, Inc. are acting representatives to the underwriters for the offering.





A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The proposed offering will only be made by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this proposed offering, when available, may also be obtained from The Benchmark Company LLC, 150 East 58th St., 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, by telephone: (212) 312-6700, or by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com..







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release and statements of Aether’s management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expected", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", “potential”, "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements (which include statements regarding the proposed public offering described herein, satisfaction of any closing conditions for such proposed offering, anticipated use of proceeds, and anticipated trading of the Common Warrant on Nasdaq) are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) the impact of governmental laws and regulations, including the regulation of artificial intelligence and bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies or digital assets; (ii) our failure to maintain and protect our reputation for trustworthiness and editorial independence; (iii) our ability to develop new products or effectively market our products and services; (iv) our ability to continue to evolve and adapt our technology, including further adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques; (v) our ability to attract new users and to persuade existing users of our newsletters to renew their subscriptions with us and to purchase higher subscription tiers from us; (vi) our ability to expand the coverage of our products to include foreign markets and additional types of financial instruments (including bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies or digital assets); (vii) our future capital needs; (viii) our ability to expand our revenue streams beyond our current subscriber model; (ix) difficulties with third-party services we rely on or will rely on (including bitcoin custodians or advisors); (x) our ability to successfully fund and execute our bitcoin treasury strategy and managing any operational or reputational risks associated with such strategy; and (xi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the business of an early stage business operating a in a regulated industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Aether’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Aether’s filings with the SEC, including the discussion under the heading “Risk Factors” as found in the prospectus related to the public offering included in our Registration Statement on Form S-1, as well as our other filings with the SEC.







