ATHR

Aether Holdings Acquires PublicView.ai For Undisclosed Sum

February 05, 2026 — 09:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aether Holdings, Inc. (ATHR), Thursday announced the acquisition of PublicView.ai, an AI-driven market intelligence platform designed to simplify and accelerate equity research. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

With this acquisition, Aether intends to integrate PublicView.ai into the company's investment analytics subsidiary, Aether Grid, to deliver a more complete research experience that connects technical signals and sentiment indicators with fundamental equity research.

The deal would help Aether enhance investor engagement, data monetization, and long-term shareholder value.

ATHR closed at $5.45, down 1.98 percent on the Nasdaq.

