AES to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

The AES Corporation AES is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025, after market close.

The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 27.03% in the last reported quarter. However, AES holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.92%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of AES’ Q2 Results

AES’ service territories experienced a mixed temperature pattern during the April-June quarter, ranging from below-normal to above-average, accompanied by above-normal precipitation. So, the overall weather is likely to have had a moderate effect on the company’s quarterly revenues.

The AES Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

The AES Corporation price-eps-surprise | The AES Corporation Quote

However, extreme weather conditions like hail, thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe rain, and strong wind gusts affected parts of AES’ service areas during a few days in the second quarter, which might have caused outages for the utility provider’s customers. This is likely to have adversely impacted the company’s overall top-line performance to some extent.

On a brighter note, favorable rate outcomes in the prior quarters and rapid data center expansion, bolstering energy demand, are expected to have favorably contributed to AES’ revenue growth in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The severe weather conditions during the second quarter might have resulted in infrastructural damage for AES, increasing its quarterly operating expenses for restoration. This, in turn, is likely to have hurt the company’s second-quarter earnings.

However, solid sales growth expectations, cost saving initiatives and favorable returns from its renewable projects and utilities businesses can be expected to have bolstered AES’ overall bottom-line performance.

Sale proceeds from the divestment of the 30% stake of AES Ohio, completed in April 2025, are likely to have strengthened AES’ overall cash position in the second quarter.

AES’ Q2 Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.27 billion, which indicates growth of 11.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, which suggests an improvement of 13.2% from the bottom line reported a year ago.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AES

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AES this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: AES has an Earnings ESP of -6.68%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, AES carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

CMS Energy CMS is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.69 billion, which indicates a 5.1% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 67 cents per share.

American Electric Power AEP is set to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $4.76 billion, which indicates a 3.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.23 per share.

IDACORP IDA is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $453.4 million, which calls for a 0.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.70 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.