AES Enters 20-Year PPAs With Google For Texas Data Center Energy Projects

(RTTNews) - The AES Corp. (AES), a supplier of clean energy to corporations, on Tuesday, announced entered into 20-year power purchase agreements to develop energy generation projects co-located with a new data center for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Google, in Wilbarger County, Texas.

The company secured land and interconnection agreements and will build shared electricity infrastructure for the facility.

The company will own and operate the generation assets and provide retail, cost optimization and energy management services under a long-term agreement.

In the pre-market trading, Alphabet is 0.21% higher at $312.34 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, AES is 0.98% higher at $16.43 on the New York Stock Exchange.

