AES Corporation Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AES Corporation AES is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31, after market close.



This utility company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.56% in the last reported quarter.



The company’s trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 19.18%, on average. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to affect the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider Ahead of AES’ Results

AES’ service territories experienced above-normal temperature patterns for the majority of the third quarter. This is likely to have boosted electricity demand from its customers for cooling purposes this summer, which is expected to have contributed favorably to its quarterly revenues.



However, some parts of its service areas witnessed severe rain and tornadoes, which are likely to have caused outages for AES’ customers. In particular, the Derecho windstorm affected the company’s operations in Indiana and caused notable grid damage and outages. This is likely to have adversely impacted the overall top-line performance to some extent.



Load growth in Indiana and Ohio driven by data center expansion, along with favorable rate outcomes in the prior quarters, is likely to have further supported the company’s revenue growth.



However, the aforementioned storm is likely to have caused some damages to AES’ grid infrastructure, which, in turn, are likely to have pushed up its operating expenses for restoration.



Higher operating expenses, along with increased depreciation and interest expense, are expected to have hurt its bottom-line performance.



Nevertheless, solid sales expectations, higher contribution from new renewable commissioning and continued margin expansion at its Fluence business are likely to have contributed favorably to the company’s overall earnings figure.



During the third quarter, AES launched an AI powered robot named “Maximo”, which enhances solar installation speed, efficiency and safety. This launch is expected to help meet growing renewable energy demand rapidly. It is also projected to have bolstered AES’ quarterly performance.

AES’ Q3 Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES’ sales is pegged at $3.62 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.4%.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, which is in line with the third quarter of 2023.

What Our Model Predicts for AES Energy

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AES this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as seen below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

