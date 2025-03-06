AerSale Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AerSale Corporation (ASLE):

Earnings: $2.70 million in Q4 vs. -$2.73 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AerSale Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $4.78 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $94.74 million in Q4 vs. $94.42 million in the same period last year.

