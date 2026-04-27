AeroVironment vs. Teledyne: Which Defense Tech Stock Is Better?

As defense technologies advance, investors are increasingly focusing on companies that contribute to the development of unmanned systems, sensing capabilities and imaging solutions. Two prominent players in this area are AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV and Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY. Both are positioned to benefit from rising demand for drone-enabled platforms and advanced sensor-driven solutions used in surveillance and critical mission operations.



Today’s defense landscape is increasingly reliant on unmanned systems integrated with sophisticated sensors and imaging technologies to deliver real-time intelligence and enhanced situational awareness. These capabilities support continuous monitoring, efficient data gathering and informed decision-making in complex operational settings. As autonomous platforms become more tightly coupled with high-performance sensing technologies, their role in defense and security applications continues to expand, driving sustained growth in the unmanned systems and surveillance market.



Let’s compare the stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

The Case for AVAV Stock

AeroVironment focuses on unmanned systems that combine autonomous flight capabilities with integrated sensors and imaging technologies. Its uncrewed aircraft systems are designed to deliver real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, supporting mission execution across various operational environments. These platforms emphasize portability, reliability and rapid deployment while enabling continuous data collection and situational awareness.



The company also integrates software and communication systems with its unmanned platforms to enhance control, data processing and mission coordination. Its approach centers on combining drone technology with advanced sensing and imaging capabilities to provide comprehensive surveillance solutions. This integration supports efficient operations and improved decision-making in modern defense scenarios.

The Case for TDY Stock

Teledyne operates in the unmanned and sensing ecosystem by providing advanced sensor, imaging and electronic technologies that are integrated into autonomous and remotely operated systems. Its solutions support data collection, monitoring and surveillance functions across defense and related applications, enabling high-quality imaging and precise detection in complex environments.



The company’s technologies are used alongside unmanned platforms to enhance their sensing and imaging performance, allowing for improved visibility and real-time information gathering. By focusing on high-performance sensors and imaging systems that complement unmanned operations, Teledyne plays a key role in advancing surveillance capabilities. Its alignment with unmanned systems and data-driven operations positions it to benefit from the increasing reliance on integrated drone and sensing technologies.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for AVAV & TDY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AeroVironment’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a decrease of 10.62% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Teledyne’s 2026 EPS calls for an increase of 0.80% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE) of AVAV & TDY

ROE measures how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. Currently, AeroVironment’s ROE is 3.26% compared with Teledyne’s 10.08%.

AVAV & TDY’s Price Performance

Over the past six months, AVAV shares have dropped 48.3%, while TDY stock has climbed 23.5%.



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Valuation for AVAV & TDY

AVAV shares trade at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) multiple of 4.5 compared with TDY’s P/S F12M of 4.61.

AVAV vs. TDY: Which Stock Looks More Compelling Now?

Both companies operate in the expanding unmanned systems and surveillance market. AeroVironment focuses on drone platforms integrated with sensing and imaging technologies, emphasizing real-time intelligence, situational awareness and mission-ready deployment. Teledyne centers on advanced sensors, imaging and electronic systems that enhance unmanned and remotely operated platforms, supporting high-quality data collection, monitoring and precision detection across defense applications.



Our choice at the moment is Teledyne, given its stronger price performance, higher ROE and relatively stable earnings estimate trends compared to AeroVironment.



AeroVironment currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while Teledyne carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.