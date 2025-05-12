AeroVironment (AVAV) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw AeroVironment (AVAV) ending at $167.13, denoting a +1% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts had gained 13.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 8.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of AeroVironment will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 234.88%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $243.67 million, indicating a 23.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AeroVironment presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AeroVironment is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.47 for its industry.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.