The Aerospace Stock About to Take Off

Key Points

After struggling for years, Boeing is finally turning things around.

Deliveries are touching multiyear highs even as Boeing ramps up 737 Max production.

The narrative for Boeing (NYSE: BA) is finally shifting from survival to growth.

Boeing's journey has been fraught with challenges in recent years, including two fatal crashes between 2018 and 2019 and a freak door accident in 2024, all of which have cost the aerospace giant tens of billions of dollars in production freezes and losses, as well as a significant blow to its reputation.

Boeing, however, has taken things in stride and is transforming itself under the leadership of CEO Kelly Ortberg. And nearly every major recent development suggests this aerospace stock is about to take off. I'll list the three biggest ones here.

1. 737 Max will finally take off

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had capped Boeing's 737 Max production to 38 aircraft per month after the midair door accident in 2024. The FAA recently lifted the cap to 42, and Boeing expects to further ramp up production to 47 aircraft in 2026.

2. Deliveries are zooming

Boeing delivered 160 commercial planes in the third quarter, its highest quarterly total since 2018. Deliveries are expected to cross 600 in fiscal 2025, the highest in seven years. Boeing's backlog as of Sept. 30 included more than 5,900 planes worth $535 billion. Boeing has won some big orders since, including a contract for 105 737-10 Max planes from Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK), also the airline's largest order ever.

3. The big $4.7 billion acquisition

In December, Boeing acquired Spirit Aerosystems for $4.7 billion. With this acquisition, Boeing has purchased its largest spare-parts supplier, regaining control over the quality and supply of key components, including fuselages for the 737, major structures for the 767, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, and components for its military aircraft. Boeing is among the largest defense contractors for the U.S. government and continues to win big defense contracts.

With Boeing's backlog growing steadily, and production and deliveries on the rise, its cash flows are expected to improve in 2026 and beyond, which should further cement the aerospace behemoth's turnaround and send the stock price soaring.

Should you buy stock in Boeing right now?

Before you buy stock in Boeing, consider this:

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing. The Motley Fool recommends Alaska Air Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.