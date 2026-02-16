From Aerospace to AI: 3 Names Supercharging Dividends

Some of the world’s biggest names in aerospace and artificial intelligence (AI) are giving their dividends shots in the arm. These aren’t run-of-the-mill increases either; all three are lifting their dividends by at least 10%, and two are doing so by more than 25%.

The increases arrive alongside updates that point to improving fundamentals. One company reported surging orders and a growing backlog, another raised its outlook for a key data center-driven segment, and the third highlighted a sharp rebound in annualized bookings with AI tied to many of its largest deals. Yields still vary, but the size of the hikes stands out. Taken together, the announcements show dividend growth accelerating across aerospace and AI-linked infrastructure.

GE: Orders and Dividends Shoot Up By Over 30%

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is one of the three children of General Electric’s breakup in 2024. Since becoming its own publicly traded company, the stock has performed incredibly well. In 2025, shares delivered a total return of 86%.

Despite selling off after its latest earnings report, GE Aerospace’s business put up robust results for the full year in 2025. Revenue grew by 21%, orders rose by 32%, and the firm ended the year with a massive $190 billion backlog. Free cash flow also rose impressively by 24%. Strong demand for the company’s commercial jet engines was a key driver of these results.

Looking into 2026, the company expects solid, albeit slower growth. It sees revenues rising by a low double-digit percentage and free cash flow growth in the range of 4% to 9%.

Amid its impressive performance, GE Aerospace is rewarding investors with a huge 31% dividend increase. Its quarterly payment will move up to 47 cents per share, equating to an indicated dividend yield of approximately 0.6%. The company will pay its next dividend on April 27 to shareholders of record as of the March 9 close.

MPWR’s Dividend and Data Center Growth Forecasts Spike

Shares of power chip giant Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) also soared in 2025, delivering a total return of 54%. In 2026, shares are already up 29%. Monolithic provides power chips and systems to many different end markets in the economy, from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers to automotive applications.

Impressively, the company’s latest results showed that all six of its end markets grew by 15% or more year-over-year in Q4. The company also greatly increased its forecast in its enterprise data segment. This is where it generates sales from data center customers. It sees 50% growth in this segment as a "floor," up from prior estimates of 30% to 40%.

Monolithic also announced a very substantial dividend increase of 28%, moving its quarterly payout to $2 per share. This gives the stock an indicated dividend yield near 0.7%. Although not high in absolute terms, it is one of the best yields offered by high-growth chip companies.

Among S&P 500 semiconductor stocks that grew revenue by more than 20% over the last 12 months, Monolithic’s yield is the second highest, only behind Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Monolithic will pay its next dividend on April 15 to shareholders of record as of the March 31 close.

EQIX Rebounds in 2026, Signals Dividend Increases for Years to Come

Last up is one of the world’s largest data center real estate investment trusts (REIT), Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX). Equinix shares did not perform well in 2025, delivering a total return of -17%. This was largely due to the company’s Investor Day conference in the middle of the year. The company’s long-term capital expenditure guidance significantly exceeded expectations, contributing to an almost 18% decline in shares over two days.

However, the stock has rebounded strongly in 2026, with a total return of 25% so far. Shares popped after Equinix’s latest earnings report, with the company’s annualized bookings surging by 42%. Notably, AI deployments drove around 60% of the company’s largest deals in Q4.

Equinix also announced a 10% dividend increase, lifting its indicated yield to nearly 2.2%. The company plans to pay this dividend on March 18 to shareholders of record as of the Feb. 25 close. Additionally, at its Investor Day, Equinix said it is targeting dividend increases of 8% or more annually over the next five years. This shows the firm’s clear commitment to returning increasingly large amounts of capital to shareholders.

GE, MPWR, EQIX: Big Dividend Increases for Top Players in Aerospace and AI

GE, MPWR, and EQIX are all putting meaningful weight behind their dividends, with increases ranging from 10% to 31%. The hikes come alongside clear operating signals already in the numbers: stronger orders and backlog at GE, a higher growth outlook in Monolithic’s enterprise data segment, and a bookings rebound at Equinix with AI tied to many of its largest deals. That combination—double-digit payout growth paired with improving business indicators—is what makes these dividend moves stand out.

