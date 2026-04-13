AEO's Gross Margin Faces Tariff Woes: Is Back-Half Expansion Likely?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO continues to navigate a challenging cost environment as tariff-related pressures weigh on profitability across the apparel sector. While the company delivered strong top-line growth and operational gains in the fourth quarter, rising sourcing costs remain a notable headwind. Management has been focusing on cost discipline, pricing strategies and sourcing efficiencies to protect margins, while positioning the business for potential recovery in the latter part of the fiscal year.



In the fourth quarter, AEO reported a gross margin of 37%, down 30 basis points year over year, reflecting the impact of approximately $50 million in tariff-related costs. Despite this pressure, the company delivered gross profit of $651 million, up 9%, supported by revenue growth of 10% to about $1.8 billion and comparable sales growth of 8%. Looking ahead, management expects tariff headwinds of roughly $30 million in each of the first two quarters, contributing to an estimated $130 million-plus annual tariff impact.



To offset these pressures, AEO is implementing multiple margin-support initiatives, including tighter inventory management, improved sourcing efficiency and disciplined promotional strategies. The company also highlighted favorable operational efficiencies, including leverage in buying, occupancy and warehousing costs, which helped partially offset tariff-related expenses in the latest quarter. Additionally, stronger performance from higher-margin businesses such as the Aerie and OFFLINE brands is expected to support overall profitability and improve margin mix over time.



Management expects gross margin performance to improve in the second half of the fiscal year as the company cycles prior tariff impacts and benefits from ongoing efficiency initiatives. Continued sales growth, disciplined cost controls and reduced promotional intensity in certain categories could further support profitability. However, the pace of margin recovery will depend on the evolving tariff landscape, sourcing conditions and consumer demand trends, making back-half expansion a key theme to watch in AEO’s earnings trajectory.

AEO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

American Eagle’s shares have rallied 72% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29.7% growth.

AEO Stock's Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AEO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20X compared with the industry’s average of 16.01X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 17.3% and 10.3%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 has moved north in the past 30 days.



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AEO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and FIGS Inc. FIGS.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported number. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.

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American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.