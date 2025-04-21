AEON Biopharma Announces Inducement Awards for New CEO Rob Bancroft

AEON Biopharma grants inducement stock options and RSUs to new CEO Rob Bancroft as part of his employment agreement.

AEON Biopharma, Inc. announced the appointment of Rob Bancroft as President and CEO, alongside the approval of inducement awards by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. Bancroft will receive a non-qualified stock option to purchase 59,034 shares of Class A common stock and 177,103 restricted stock units (RSUs) as part of the company's 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan. The stock option's exercise price will match the closing price on the grant date, while the RSUs will be granted once a registration statement is filed, or on Bancroft's start date. Both awards vest over four years. AEON is focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex ABP-450 for various therapeutic uses, with manufacturing compliant with good practices and approvals from health authorities in multiple regions.

Appointment of Rob Bancroft as President and CEO brings experienced leadership to AEON, potentially enhancing strategic direction.

Granting of stock options and RSUs as inducement awards may attract and retain top talent, fostering company growth and innovation.

AEON's proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450, is linked to an approved product for cosmetic indications, suggesting a strong market foundation.

Exclusive development and distribution rights for ABP-450 in key international markets position AEON for significant commercial opportunities.

The press release highlights a large grant of stock options and restricted stock units to the new CEO, which may raise concerns about executive compensation practices, especially if investors view the compensation as excessive relative to the company's performance.

The fact that these awards are classified as inducements for Mr. Bancroft's employment may suggest the company had difficulty attracting leadership talent, potentially indicating issues with its appeal or stability.

The announcement does not provide any updates on the company’s clinical trials or product pipeline, which could lead to investor concerns about progress and transparency regarding the company's core business activities.

Who is the new CEO of AEON Biopharma?

Rob Bancroft has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of AEON Biopharma.

What is the purpose of the Inducement Plan?

The Inducement Plan grants equity awards to new employees to incentivize them upon joining the Company.

How many stock options were granted to Rob Bancroft?

Rob Bancroft was granted a non-qualified stock option to purchase 59,034 shares of AEON Class A common stock.

What is ABP-450?

ABP-450 is AEON's proprietary botulinum toxin complex developed for various therapeutic indications, initially targeting the neurosciences market.

Where can I find more information about AEON Biopharma?

More information about AEON Biopharma can be found on their official website at www.aeonbiopharma.com.

$AEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AEON stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that, in connection with the appointment of Rob Bancroft as President and Chief Executive Officer, the Company’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the grant of inducement awards.





The Compensation Committee approved the grant to Mr. Bancroft of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 59,034 shares of AEON Class A common stock under AEON’s 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of the Company. The stock option will be granted on Mr. Bancroft’s employment start date and will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of AEON’s Class A common stock on the NYSE American on the grant date. In addition, the Compensation Committee approved the grant to Mr. Bancroft of 177,103 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will be granted on the later of (i) the date on which the Company files a Form S-8 registration statement with respect to the Inducement Plan and (ii) Mr. Bancroft’s employment start date.





The stock option and RSUs vest over four years, 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date, which will be Mr. Bancroft’s employment start date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement or RSU agreement, as applicable, covering the grant. The awards are being granted as an inducement material to Mr. Bancroft entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Section 711 of NYSE American LLC Company Guide.







About AEON Biopharma







AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization.



www.aeonbiopharma.com



.







