AEM's Q4 Earnings Surpass on Higher Realized Gold Prices

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56.

The company generated revenues of $3,564 million, up roughly 60.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,240.7 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

AEM’s Operational Highlights

Payable gold production was 840,608 ounces in the reported quarter, down from 847,401 ounces in the prior-year quarter. The figure surpassed our estimate of 839,674 ounces.

Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $1,089, up from $923 a year ago. It was higher than our estimate of $945.

Realized gold prices were $4,163 per ounce in the quarter, up from $2,660 a year ago. It outpaced our estimate of $3,593.

All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,517 per ounce in the quarter, higher than $1,316 per ounce a year ago. It was higher than our estimate of $1,315.

AEM’s Financial Position

AEM ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,866 million, up 21.7% sequentially. Long-term debt was around $196.3 million.

Total cash from operating activities amounted to $2,112 million in the fourth quarter, up from $1,132 million a year ago.

AEM’s Outlook

For 2026, the company expects gold production to be between 3.3 million and 3.5 million ounces. Total cash costs per ounce are projected between $1,020 and $1,120, while AISC is forecasted in the range of $1,400 to $1,550 per ounce.

Exploration and corporate development expenses are expected to be between $275 million and $305 million, with a midpoint of $290 million. Depreciation and amortization expenses are forecasted to be $1.55-$1.75 billion, averaging $1.65 billion. The company anticipates general and administrative expenses to be in the $230 million to $260 million range, with other costs projected between $75 million and $95 million.

The effective tax rate for 2026 is expected to be between 34% and 36%, with cash taxes estimated in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion. The company also plans capital expenditures (excluding capitalized exploration) of roughly $2.2-$2.4 billion, and capitalized exploration spending is forecasted be in the band of $290-330 million.

AEM’s Price Performance

Agnico Eagle’s shares have gained 117% in the past year compared with the 144.4% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEM’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE, Valmont Industries Inc. VMI and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

Coeur is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 42 cents. CDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last two quarters and missed once, the average earnings surprise being 106.61%. CDE currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Valmon is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.95 per share. VMI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 4.38%. VMI carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Avino Silver is slated to report fourth-quarter results on March 11. The consensus estimate for ASM’s earnings is pegged at 6 cents. ASM, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 150%.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.