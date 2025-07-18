AEM's Key Growth Projects on Track: Will Execution Fuel the Future?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM is advancing a robust pipeline of growth projects that could define the company’s next era of production strength and profitability. It is making steady progress with its key value drivers and pipeline projects, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas.



Agnico Eagle’s Hope Bay project, with proven and probable mineral reserves of 3.4 million ounces, is expected to play a significant role in generating cash flow in the coming years. At Canadian Malartic, Agnico Eagle is advancing the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine and executing other opportunities to beef up annual production.



The first quarter of 2025 saw further progress as drilling campaigns advanced key projects. During the quarter, AEM continued exploration drilling to extend the East Gouldie deposit at Canadian Malartic to the east and extend the newly discovered Eclipse zone. Underground conversion drilling into the upper eastern extension of the East Gouldie deposit also indicated potential to add mineral resources and mineral reserves to East Gouldie by the end of 2025. At Hope Bay, shallow drilling at Patch 7 also suggests the potential for mineral resource expansion. Moreover, drilling at the Marban deposit, added through the acquisition of O3 Mining, focuses on mineral reserve and mineral resource expansion.



Successful execution of these projects will position Agnico Eagle for a new wave of low-cost, long-life production. With significant capital already invested and timelines largely intact, successful completion would enhance operational flexibility, increase throughput and extend mine life — all crucial for shareholder value.



Among its peers, Newmont Corporation NEM continues to invest in growth projects in a calculated manner. Newmont is pursuing several projects, including Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia, the Ahafo North expansion in Ghana and Cadia Panel Caves in Australia. These projects should expand production capacity and extend mine life, driving Newmont’s revenues and profits.



Barrick Mining Corporation B also remains on track with its slate of high-return growth projects. Barrick’s major gold and copper growth projects, including Goldrush, the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension, Fourmile, Lumwana Super Pit and Reko Diq, are being executed. These projects are advancing on schedule and within budget, laying the groundwork for the next generation of profitable production for Barrick.

The Zacks Rundown for AEM

Agnico Eagle’s shares have rallied 51.7% year to date against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 51.2%, driven by the record-setting upside in gold prices.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 17.96, a roughly 44.3% premium to the industry average of 12.45X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 52.5% and 4.4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEM stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.