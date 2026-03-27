Aemetis (AMTX) Price Target Increased by 59.28% to 11.27

The average one-year price target for Aemetis (NasdaqGM:AMTX) has been revised to $11.27 / share. This is an increase of 59.28% from the prior estimate of $7.08 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 254.43% from the latest reported closing price of $3.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 37.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTX is 0.00%, an increase of 29.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.71% to 11,088K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 1,055K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 41.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 693K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 66.54% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 624K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing a decrease of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 49.90% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 560K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 499K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing an increase of 33.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 9.30% over the last quarter.

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