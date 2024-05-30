AEM Holdings Announces New CEO Transition

AEM Holdings Ltd. (SG:AWX) has released an update.

AEM Holdings Ltd. has announced the appointment of Amy Leong as the new CEO, succeeding Chandran Nair effective 1 July 2024. Amy Leong, with a strong background from FormFactor, Inc. and over 25 years in the semiconductor industry, will first join as Deputy CEO on 30 May 2024. The company expresses gratitude to Chandran Nair for his leadership during a period of significant change and for assisting with the transition until his departure.

