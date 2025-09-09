Aeluma, Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$0.86 million

The company's earnings totaled -$0.86 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$0.99 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 371.4% to $1.32 million from $0.28 million last year.

Aeluma, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.86 Mln. vs. -$0.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.05 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.32 Mln vs. $0.28 Mln last year.

The company expects FY26 revenue between $4.0 million to $6.0 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.