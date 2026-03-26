AEIS Benefits From Strong Semiconductor Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Advanced Energy AEIS is benefiting from strong semiconductor growth, which positions the company for further upside. Growth in the semiconductor market is driven by strong customer demand for EVOS, eVerest and NavX products. In 2025, the semiconductor segment experienced strong growth, with revenues increasing 6% year over year, reaching the second-highest level in the company’s history.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In 2025, AEIS introduced 26 new products across its target markets, including semiconductor, industrial, and medical applications, which helped drive growth and expand its market presence.



The semiconductor industry has been experiencing a surge in demand due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s focus on developing products for next-generation semiconductor technologies, including eVoS, NavX, and 800-volt products, has been a major growth driver. These innovations are expected to drive future growth by addressing the needs of customers working on advanced semiconductor processes.



AEIS is optimistic about continued growth in the semiconductor industry. The company expects strong demand from new and existing customers, driven by advancements in AI, data center computing, and industrial applications. This is expected to benefit from the company’s top-line growth. For the first quarter of 2026, Advanced Energy expects revenues to be $500 million (+/- $20 million).

AEIS Faces Stiff Competition

The company is facing stiff competition from companies like KLA Corporation KLAC and MKS MKSI. Both KLA Corporation and MKSI are expanding their footprint in the semiconductor market.



KLA is benefiting from strong demand for leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging, which is driving market share growth in the semiconductor industry. The rising demand for more powerful chip systems is driving growth in advanced packaging. KLA has seen significant momentum in this market, with advanced packaging revenues growing more than 70% year over year in 2025. This trend is expected to continue in 2026, with growth in the mid- to high teens.



MKSI benefits from strong demand in the semiconductor market. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues from the Semiconductor market increased 8.7% year over year to $435 million. Sequentially, it increased 5%. Growth in the Semiconductor market was primarily fueled by strengthening demand in DRAM, logic, and foundry applications, as well as robust order activity in plasma and reactive gases products.

AEIS Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Advanced Energy shares have appreciated 105.6% in the trailing six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 2.9% and the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry’s surge of 46.5%.

AEIS Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Energy shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio, AEIS is trading at 46.85, higher than the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry’s 39.29X.

AEIS Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $8.32 per share, up 1.46% over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year decrease of 29.8%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Advanced Energy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.