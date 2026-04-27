Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Price Target Increased by 17.90% to 64.94

The average one-year price target for Aehr Test Systems (NasdaqCM:AEHR) has been revised to $64.94 / share. This is an increase of 17.90% from the prior estimate of $55.08 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $71.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.63% from the latest reported closing price of $88.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aehr Test Systems. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 39.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEHR is 0.09%, an increase of 24.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 21,226K shares. The put/call ratio of AEHR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,537K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,291K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 18.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 36.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 831K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing an increase of 56.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 54.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 686K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 65.14% over the last quarter.

Halter Ferguson Financial holds 642K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing an increase of 29.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 8.63% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.