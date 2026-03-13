AEHR Keeps Winning: Up +100% With Memory Chip Deal Potential

Small-cap semiconductor stock Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has gotten off to an absolutely blistering start to 2026. Overall, its return on the year comes in well above 100% as Aehr continues to provide positive updates on its artificial intelligence (AI) business.

Aehr saw a 16% single-day pop in early January after releasing its most recent earnings report. It followed this up with a 26% single-day surge in mid-February after announcing the latest round of orders for its Sonoma systems.

Good news just seems to keep rolling in, with Aehr recently making two more significant order announcements, one in late February and one in early March. This time, Aehr is seeing demand for another product: its FOX-XP systems. These latest announcements provide further confidence in Aehr’s outlook, showing its ability to generate interest from AI customers across multiple levels of the semiconductor testing process.

Sonoma vs. FOX-XP: Aehr Is Winning Orders Across Multiple Product Lines

Demand for Aehr’s Sonoma systems sparked excitement in the stock earlier in 2026. These machines test semiconductors at the “package level." At this stage, manufacturers have already cut a chip from its wafer and placed it into protective housing. Sonoma exposes these chips to intense conditions to find defects, allowing companies to make sure that faulty chips don’t enter their data centers.

However, companies can also perform wafer-level testing. This comes after manufacturers place circuitry on 300mm wafers, but before cutting them into individual chips and packaging.

This is the stage at which Aehr’s customers would use FOX-XP. Notably, Aehr said it has received a $14 million order from its lead AI processor customer for FOX-XP systems.

This may not sound like a large number, but for the small Aehr Test Systems, it most certainly is.

Over the last four quarters, Aehr generated an average of $11.7 million in revenue per quarter. This makes the order equal to more than a full quarter's worth of sales based on recent trends.

With this announcement, Aehr is showing that there is customer demand across both its package level and wafer level testing systems. Thus, Aehr is now establishing itself as having two legitimate entry points to provide solutions and generate AI-driven sales amid the infrastructure spending boom.

FOX-XP Draws Interest From NAND Flash Suppliers

Diving deeper into Aehr’s recent press releases, there is more reason for optimism as it relates to FOX-XP. The systems are not only generating interest for testing AI processors, but also for multiple key components within data centers. Aehr notes that it is “working closely with a major NAND flash memory supplier” for wafer-level testing of its next-generation flash memory wafers.

Major NAND flash suppliers include companies such as Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Kioxia, and SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). Note that Kioxia manufactures SanDisk’s chips through a joint venture. All of these companies have seen their share prices soar amid a shortage of NAND flash and other memory chips.

While Aehr is not announcing orders from a NAND flash supplier, it is indicating that this is a possibility going forward. Given the demand for these chips, this is a particularly good sign for the company. This comes as multiple firms are boosting their NAND production capacity to meet demand.

Kioxia plans to double its NAND output over the next five years. Meanwhile, Micron is building a new facility and investing $24 billion over the next 10 years to “address growing market demand for NAND technology." Increased capacity would lead to more wafer production, growing the market for the wafer-level testing that FOX-XP provides long-term.

On the other hand, in 2026, NAND leaders Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF) and SK Hynix are reportedly reducing their NAND wafer production by 4.5% and 10%, respectively. Despite this divergence, Aehr could benefit significantly by forming a customer relationship with one of the players that is expanding capacity.

FOX-XP Lands a Follow-On Order for Silicon Photonics Testing

In another press release, Aehr said that it has received a follow-on order for FOX-XP in testing silicon photonics. Silicon photonics is a type of networking equipment that allows different data center components to communicate. The order is smaller, comprising one FOX-XP system and an upgrade of an existing system. This compares to the multiple new systems described in the first press release.

Still, this announcement further shows that Aehr’s solutions are generating interest across three key parts of an AI data center: processors, memory, and networking.

AEHR: Wins Across Products With NAND Expansion Possible

Aehr’s recent announcements increase confidence in the firm’s outlook at two key levels. First, through both Sonoma and FOX-XP, the company’s technology is being implemented at multiple stages in the chip testing process. Second, interest is growing across several types of data center components.

Overall, Aehr remains a small and highly volatile stock, but also a company with significant momentum.

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