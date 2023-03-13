AEG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AEGON NV (Symbol: AEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.76, changing hands as low as $4.58 per share. AEGON NV shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AEG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.755 per share, with $5.7127 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.63.
