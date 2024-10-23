Aeeris Ltd Secures ISO 27001 Certification for Growth

Aeeris Ltd (AU:AER) has released an update.

Aeeris Ltd has achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, a prestigious recognition for its robust information security measures. This certification enhances customer confidence and opens avenues for attracting government and enterprise clients, supporting Aeeris’ growth in the environmental services sector. The achievement underscores Aeeris’ commitment to security and positions the company for long-term success.

