AEDAS Homes Updates on Share Buyback Program

AEDAS Homes has announced recent transactions in its share buyback program, purchasing 2,000 shares at an average price of €24.50 through JB Capital Markets. This move aligns with their ongoing strategy to manage share capital effectively.

