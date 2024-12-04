News & Insights

AEDAS Homes Updates on Share Buyback Program

December 04, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

AEDAS Homes SA (ES:AEDAS) has released an update.

AEDAS Homes has announced recent transactions in its share buyback program, purchasing 2,000 shares at an average price of €24.50 through JB Capital Markets. This move aligns with their ongoing strategy to manage share capital effectively.

