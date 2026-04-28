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Aecon Group Reports Higher Revenue, Narrows Q1 Loss

April 28, 2026 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter 2026 financial results showing significant improvement.

The construction and engineering services company, operating in the heavy civil construction and industrial services sector, achieved revenue of $1.25 billion, up from $1.06 billion in the prior-year period.

Net loss narrowed to $17.9 million from $37.9 million a year earlier. Loss per share improved to $0.28 from $0.60 in the same quarter last year.

Operating loss narrowed to $8.0 million compared with $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply to $32.0 million from $3.6 million a year ago.

Aecon reported a backlog of $10.9 billion at the end of the quarter, compared with $9.7 billion a year earlier, supporting its expectation for higher revenue in 2026.

ARE closed trading at CAD 48.10, down CAD 1.03 or 2.10 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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