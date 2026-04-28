Aecon Group Reports Higher Revenue, Narrows Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter 2026 financial results showing significant improvement.

The construction and engineering services company, operating in the heavy civil construction and industrial services sector, achieved revenue of $1.25 billion, up from $1.06 billion in the prior-year period.

Net loss narrowed to $17.9 million from $37.9 million a year earlier. Loss per share improved to $0.28 from $0.60 in the same quarter last year.

Operating loss narrowed to $8.0 million compared with $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply to $32.0 million from $3.6 million a year ago.

Aecon reported a backlog of $10.9 billion at the end of the quarter, compared with $9.7 billion a year earlier, supporting its expectation for higher revenue in 2026.

ARE closed trading at CAD 48.10, down CAD 1.03 or 2.10 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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