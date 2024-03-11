Aecon Group Appoints Jerome Julier As CFO

(RTTNews) - Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO), a Canadian construction company, said on Monday that it has appointed Jerome Julier as Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 8, 2024.

On December 14, 2023, the Group announced the departure of its then Chief Financial Officer, David Smales.

Most recently, Julier served as Managing Director and Co-Head of CIBC Capital Markets' Global Diversified Industries investment banking practice.

He has served as an advisor to many of Aecon's clients and partners, and, in recent years, he has worked closely with Aecon on several transactions.

