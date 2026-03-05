AECOM's Transportation Wins: Durable Tailwind or Peak Cycle?

AECOM ACM has been witnessing robust market trends with global public infrastructure demand reaching new heights. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the total backlog grew 9% year over year to $25.96 billion, with a book-to-burn ratio of 1.5x, more than enough coverage to sustain revenues through subsequent quarters. Year over year, backlog in the Americas segment grew 3% to $18.03 billion and in the International segment, backlog grew 24.5% to $7.93 billion as of the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



Strategic wins, including selection as the delivery partner for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Australia, underscore that AECOM is winning globally on large, technically complex engagements. Besides, the recent 10-year infrastructure strategy announcement by the U.K. government highlights investments of GBP 725 billion across key sectors, including transportation, water and energy, reflecting heightened opportunities for the company in the upcoming term. In the UK, AECOM recently secured a major win as a preferred bidder for Scottish Water’s multi-billion-dollar capital investment program to enhance Scotland’s water and wastewater infrastructure.



Management highlighted that half of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding remains to be spent, providing significant long-term revenue visibility in the United States as progress accelerates for multiyear surface transportation authorizations. The company is also leveraging incentives from the "One Big Beautiful Bill" and ongoing "resharing" initiatives, which are creating new opportunities with several years of visibility ahead.



AECOM’s transportation wins appear more like a durable tailwind than a mere peak-cycle story. Strength in backlog, margin expansion and strategic positioning across high-value segments point to sustained demand. However, near-term execution on converting backlog into revenues will be key to supporting the bullish narrative.

AECOM vs. Market Peers: Infra Showdown

AECOM is gaining from secular tailwinds in global public infrastructure spending driven by large government programs, and so are other renowned names like Fluor Corporation FLR and Jacobs Solutions Inc. J.



Fluor, an EPC giant, excels in large-scale engineering and construction delivery with a diversified global footprint and strong backlog, though its margins can be pressured by competitive bidding and cyclical markets. Jacobs differentiates by specialized technical and digital solutions, focused growth in water, advanced facilities and climate-resilience segments. Jacobs’ robust backlog expansion positions it to capture high-value infrastructure and sustainability work despite intense rivalry.



AECOM’s competitive advantage rests on its broad integrated services, ranging from consulting and engineering to program management. This advantage against Fluor and Jacobs allows it to capture extensive market share, thus growing its backlog.

ACM Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based provider of professional, technical and management solutions have trended downward 6% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACM stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.19, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of ACM

ACM’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days, respectively. The revised estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 13.5% and 12%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AECOM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.