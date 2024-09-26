News & Insights

AECOM Wins Contract To Support LA Metro's Transition Shift To Zero-Emission Buses

September 26, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced on Thursday that it has secured a contract to assist the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority or Metro, in its shift to Zero Emission Buses.

As part of this contract, AECOM will deliver program management, design, and engineering services, develop conceptual designs for Zero Emission Buses and related charging infrastructure, offer support for specifications and procurement, and create implementation strategies to ensure a smooth transition.

This initiative, backed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is one of the largest electric bus programs in the country and aims to decrease greenhouse gas emissions while enhancing air quality in Los Angeles County.

