AECOM Wins $81.3 Mln USACE Contract For Environmental Work At Vandenberg Space Force Base

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM), a global leader in infrastructure, has been awarded a 10-year, $81.3 million Optimized Remediation Contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - USACE Los Angeles District.

The contract involves providing environmental remediation services at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and stands as one of the largest ORC awards by the district to date—further cementing AECOM's role as a key partner in high-impact federal infrastructure projects.

The scope includes remediation and environmental management across 60 sites on the base. AECOM will implement advanced digital tools to optimize data collection, analysis, and reporting, aiming for a more efficient and sustainable approach to site restoration.

Frank Sweet, AECOM's global Environment business chief executive, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the Department of Defense with innovative, sustainable remediation solutions that restore ecosystems and meet long-term client goals.

Matt Crane, CEO of AECOM's U.S. West Region, highlighted the team's expertise in executing complex environmental work in California and for USACE. He noted that, as the sole contractor, AECOM will apply its Sustainable Legacies strategy and digital innovations to accelerate meaningful restoration at the base.

ACM is currently trading at $109.11, or 1.40% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.