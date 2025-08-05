Aecom Q3 EPS Beats by 6%

Key Points Earnings per share (non-GAAP) surpassed expectations at $1.34, beating the $1.26 analyst estimate by 6.3%.

Net Service Revenue (non-GAAP) reached $1.94 billion, exceeding consensus estimates, and climbing 6% year over year.

Record margin expansion, backlog, and cash flows underscore improved operating efficiency and strong forward visibility.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM), a leading global provider of infrastructure consulting and engineering services, reported results on August 4, 2025. The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, surpassing the $1.26 analyst estimate (non-GAAP), and reported $1.94 billion in Net Service Revenue (non-GAAP), also above consensus expectations. Revenue (GAAP) was $4.18 billion, a marginal 0.7% increase from the previous year. Overall, the quarter reflected strong financial execution, margin expansion, and a record backlog, with results generally ahead of both internal and external benchmarks.

Metric Q3 FY2025 Q3 FY2025 Estimate Q3 FY2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.34 $1.26 N/A N/A Revenue $4.18 billion $1,929.2 million $4.15 billion 0.7% Net Service Revenue $1.94 billion $1.83 billion 6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $312.8 million N/A N/A Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $261.7 million $272.9 million (4.1 %)

Business Overview and Key Drivers

Aecom operates at the intersection of engineering, consulting, and project management for infrastructure systems across the globe. It provides advisory, planning, design, and program management services for sectors such as transportation, water, environment, buildings, and energy.

Recently, Aecom’s strategic focus has centered on four main areas: cementing itsglobal marketleadership, expanding its digital advisory and technical capabilities, maintaining diverse service offerings across regions, and optimizing human capital. It continues to rank as a leader in industry publications, including Engineering News-Record’s top spot in mass transit, highways, bridges, and remediation segments. Success factors for the business include its depth of technical expertise, an expanding portfolio of recurring advisory services, reliable government contract exposure, and continued investments into talent and digital transformation.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operating Performance

Aecom achieved a record-high segment adjusted operating margin of 17.1%, surpassing its long-term goal of 17% segment adjusted operating margin, one year ahead of schedule and increasing by 90 basis points compared to the prior year to 16.1% (Q2 FY2025, non-GAAP, segment adjusted). Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 17.6%, up 110 basis points from the previous period (non-GAAP), indicating more effective management of overheads and a richer service mix.

Net income from continuing operations grew 38.7% to $203.6 million (GAAP), while adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 10% to $312.8 million. Operating income increased 29%. The free cash flow figure was $261.7 million (non-GAAP), with year-to-date free cash flow at $551 million—up 27% compared to the first three quarters of the prior year, marking a new record for the company.

By region, the Americas segment posted 8% Net Service Revenue growth, reaching $1.18 billion, and expanded adjusted operating margin by 120 basis points to a record 20.5%. Growth was driven by strong U.S. public sector infrastructure investment and sustained double-digit expansion in Canada. International segment Net Service Revenue (non-GAAP) rose 3% to $759 million; however, total revenue fell slightly as strength in the UK and Middle East was partially offset by a decline in Australia. Adjusted operating margin in International was 11.9%, a 20 basis point improvement from the prior year in the International segment's adjusted operating margin on net service revenue.

Aecom’s total backlog climbed to a new high of $24.588 billion, up 5%, with design backlog also at a record level. Notably, the company maintained a “book-to-burn” ratio above 1.0x for the nineteenth straight quarter. This ratio, which compares new contract wins to work completed in the same period, indicates a growing pipeline for future business. Management also highlighted record opportunity pipelines at the earliest stages, supporting continued business momentum.

Strategic Initiatives and Product Focus

A key highlight for the period was progress in digital transformation. Aecom invests heavily in enterprise capability centers and global design centers, as well as data-driven solutions tailored for infrastructure advisory and management. These initiatives, which the company refers to as enterprise capability and digital transformation programs, are designed to enhance efficiency and deliver differentiated, higher-margin services.

The growing Advisory business (offering management and technical consulting to clients) continues to lift overall margins, especially in the Americas. The focus on program management—helping clients oversee large, complex endeavors—has also contributed to higher segment profitability. These professional services, which generally have minimal capital requirements and recurring client engagements, support margin improvement and reduced earnings volatility.

The quarter saw some delays in U.S. federal government project decisions, tied to administration transitions, but such work represented only 8–9% of total Net Service Revenue (NSR) in Q2 FY2025. Management stated that these delays were isolated and did not meaningfully impact overall backlog or project execution in Q2 FY2025.

Human capital investment remains a recurring theme as Aecom competes to attract and retain technical talent. The company reported ongoing hiring and development initiatives in advisory and program management, seeing this both as a driver of margin expansion and as a foundation for sustaining growth in its pipeline of opportunities.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Management raised its outlook for FY2025 for the third consecutive time. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA between $1.19 billion and $1.21 billion (up 10% at the midpoint), and adjusted earnings per share of $5.20–$5.30 (up 16% at the midpoint). Guidance for organic Net Service Revenue growth remains at 5–8%, with further margin expansion anticipated—segment adjusted operating margin is expected to be 16.5%, and adjusted EBITDA margin 16.7% (non-GAAP). Free cash flow conversion is targeted at above 100%.

Aecom’s balance sheet ended the period with $1.79 billion in cash, and Net leverage was 0.6x. Shareholder returns for the first nine months are approximately $240 million, reflecting both dividends and share repurchases. Looking ahead, investors are watching the company's ability to sustain industry-leading margins, manage project and regional revenue mix, and maintain strong pipeline conversion as government funding and infrastructure cycles evolve.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

