AECOM To Provide Program Management Services For Queen Street HEIP In Ontario

October 03, 2024 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) said it has been selected by Peel Region to provide program management services for the Queen Street Housing Enabling Infrastructure Program. The Program aims to build the necessary wastewater and water linear infrastructure to support the development of housing mandated under Bill 23.

The Queen Street HEIP plans to build essential infrastructure to support new housing projects, stimulate local economic growth and improve community well-being. AECOM's scope of work includes planning, designing, and implementing new water and wastewater systems to ensure residents have safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater services.

