AECOM Increases 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) increased its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $720 million - $740 million, which would reflect 11% growth over the prior year at the mid-point of the range. The company also reiterated its full year free cash flow guidance of between $100 million and $300 million.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.55 compared to $0.43, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.49, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% over the prior year to $187 million. Operating cash flow was $186 million and free cash flow was $272 million.

Third quarter revenue was $3.2 billion, and net service revenue was unchanged compared to the prior year on an organic basis. Analysts expected revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

