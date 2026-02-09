AECOM Announces Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $140.42 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $177.35 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $170.5 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $3.83 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.42 Mln. vs. $177.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $3.83 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.85 To $ 6.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.