AECOM (ACM) to Design Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

AECOM ACM has been selected as the lead designer for the renovation and rehabilitation of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project led by the consortium of Walsh-Kokosing.



The aforementioned project is partially funded through a historic investment of $1.6 billion from President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



The company is optimistic about the new contract win as it believes its diverse capabilities and design expertise make it the perfect fit for the commencement of this transformative infrastructure project’s services.

Role as the Lead Designer

AECOM will deliver comprehensive design and engineering leadership services for ensuring the implementation of critical upgrades to the project. These upgrades are set be implemented to address safety, traffic flow, increase capacity between the states, improve the complex interchange geometry and upgrade the interstate multiple miles into Kentucky. AECOM will directly provide the design for the project and supervise a team of subcontractors for the remaining service delivery, which includes Jacobs Solutions Inc. J and other engineering firms.



It will also serve as the Engineer of Record for the construction of the new double-decked companion bridge over the Ohio River. This determines the rehabilitation of the existing Brent Spence Bridge, which is the primary gateway between Ohio and Kentucky, to its original design intent of three lanes each in every direction of travel, along with emergency shoulders on each side.



Shares of AECOM have inched down 0.35% on Aug 4, during the trading session. Also, the stock has gained 5.7% in the past three months, compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry's 12.7% growth. Although the shares of the have company underperformed its industry, its ongoing contract wins will enable it to gain traction in the upcoming period.

Global Infrastructure Spending to Drive Growth

AECOM expects its solid pipeline of opportunities to be up in double digits in the Americas design business. This is backed by its clients' strengthening funding backdrop, including benefits from the $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill in the United States, which ensures the continued growth of the company’s backlog. Overall, the company’s performance demonstrates that it has been outgrowing the industry organically and capturing market share.



Moreover, the company is expecting better infrastructural prospects in the international markets, owing to the improvement in the global economic scenario. ACM is benefiting from solid infrastructure spending in the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and Australia. In the U.K., ACM has been generating revenues backed by growing investments in rail and transportation, which are its leading markets. In addition, the U.K. government's leveling-up strategy, which includes key prosperity and equity-focused initiatives that touch on all elements of infrastructure, is creating opportunities.



At the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023, the company’s total backlog increased 1.8% to $35.89 billion year over year.

Zacks Rank

AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

