Is AECOM (ACM) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aecom Technology (ACM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aecom Technology is a member of our Construction group, which includes 88 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aecom Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACM's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACM has moved about 15.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 15.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aecom Technology is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Construction Partners (ROAD). The stock is up 105.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Construction Partners' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aecom Technology is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.5% so far this year, so ACM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Construction Partners falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #141. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.5%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Aecom Technology and Construction Partners as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

