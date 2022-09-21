AECOM (ACM) Launches PipeInsights, Boosts Digital Platform

AECOM ACM unveiled a digital platform — PipeInsights — to expand its Digital AECOM offerings. The PipeInsights platform uses advanced machine learning algorithms to support conventional CCTV inspections.



This digital platform automatically detects defects and recommends optimal maintenance solutions to clients for superior rehabilitation and maintenance of their sewer systems. Also, it provides seamlessly integrated footage and safe results through simple geographic information system interface, which helps users to manage multiple sewer programs simultaneously from any mobile device.



AECOM has been a leader in delivering safe, sanitary and resilient sewer system solutions via its Water business line. Its commitment to facing challenges with technological agility leads it toward client success. These new-age digital tools bolster AECOM’s capabilities and efficiency.



Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business, stated, “We’ve applied our digital expertise and decades of experience to mitigate the inefficiencies typically associated with inspections, using artificial intelligence to rapidly review CCTV footage and identify defects.”

Digital AECOM & Project Execution Strengthen Profitability

AECOM is a leading solutions provider supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government and environmental, energy and water businesses. The major part of the U.S. government’s broad infrastructural plan is focused on transit and water markets, wherein AECOM enjoys a dominant position.



The company is benefiting from accelerated investments in organic growth and expanded digital capabilities through Digital AECOM. It recently developed and unveiled a proprietary IIJA-specific digital tool as part of the digital AECOM offering in response to urgent demand from clients to best position their projects for IIJA funding.



AECOM also rolled out Program Management Delivery System and Toolkit, bringing together digital tools and technical capabilities to deliver world-class program management services. In addition, AECOM recently entered into a partnership with Microsoft to leverage its leading cloud technology and further enhance the PlanEngage offering. PlanEngage is now being promoted by Microsoft, creating another channel from which AECOM can deliver innovation to the marketplace.



The company’s digital brand, which includes a portfolio of products to serve clients more holistically on their digital transformations, will be a key contributor toward achieving at least 15% adjusted operating margin target for 2024.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry in the past three months. This leading professional, technical and management solutions provider is witnessing a robust pipeline of pursuits across the business. It benefits from solid infrastructure spending in the U.K., Canada, Hong Kong and Australia.

