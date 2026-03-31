AECOM About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ACM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/1/26, AECOM (Symbol: ACM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 4/17/26. As a percentage of ACM's recent stock price of $83.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACM's low point in its 52 week range is $83.0209 per share, with $135.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.29.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ACM makes up 3.88% of the Invesco Water Resources ETF (Symbol: PHO) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ACM).

In Tuesday trading, AECOM shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.