Markets
LHX

AE Industrial Acquires Controlling Interest In L3Harris' Rocketdyne

January 05, 2026 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AE Industrial Partners, LP, a private investment firm focused on technologies and services critical to aerospace, national and economic security, Monday announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in the Space Propulsion and Power Systems business or Rocketdyne of L3Harris Technologies (LHX).

The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.

L3Harris will retain a minor investment interest in the Space Propulsion and Power Systems business.

AE Industrial plans to use the name Rocketdyne for the acquired business. The acquisition encompasses business units across five locations in the U.S., which develop the upper-stage rocket engines used in national security, civil and commercial missions, as well as in-space propulsion, nuclear power and avionics assets.

The partnership between AE Industrial and L3Harris will also aim to help accelerate the development of future propulsion technologies, including nuclear propulsion, which will be critical to the exploration of Mars and the cislunar domain. Maintaining American dominance in space depends on leveraging top engineering talent to ensure the U.S. retains the strategic high ground through superior speed and maneuverability, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, LHX shares were trading at $306.50, up 0.66% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.