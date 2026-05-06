Adyen Q1 Net Revenue Up 20% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - Adyen N.V. (ADYEN, ADYEN.AS, 1N8.DE) reported first quarter net revenue of 620.8 million euros, up 16% year-over-year, or 20% on a constant currency basis. Processed volume was 382.0 billion euros, up 21%. Digital net revenue was 349.6 million euros, up 9%, or 13% on a constant currency basis.

"We delivered solid growth in the first quarter, reflecting continued broad-based performance across our global customer base. We remain focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation," said Ethan Tandowsky, CFO.

At last close, Adyen shares were trading at 972.30 euros, up 0.15%.

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