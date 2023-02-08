Markets

Adyen FY22 EBITDA, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

February 08, 2023 — 01:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dutch payment company Adyen (ADYEY, ADYEYF) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 4 percent from last year to 372.0 million euros.

EBITDA margin was 52 percent for the full year.

Net revenue was 1.3 billion euros, up 33 percent year-on-year, and Processed volume climbed 49 percent to 767.5 billion euros.

Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes were 112.5 billion euros, up 74 percent year-on-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.