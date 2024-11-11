ADX Energy Updates on Director’s Stock Holdings

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ian Tchacos acquiring 12,376 fully paid ordinary shares and 167,079 unlisted options. This update reflects shifts in the company’s executive holdings, potentially signaling strategic alignment or confidence in future prospects. Such moves are often watched closely by investors and analysts as indicators of a company’s internal dynamics.

