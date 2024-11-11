ADX Energy Announces Quotation of New Securities

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy Ltd has announced the quotation of 234,189 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective from November 11, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors will be watching closely to see how this impacts ADX Energy’s market position.

