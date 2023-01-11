Advisors Expect More Clients to Want Personalization

Direct indexing was a hot topic last year as personalization gained steam. It is expected to continue to gain popularity with investors still dealing with inflation and recessionary concerns. Investors want an investment strategy that not only combats market volatility but also addresses their personal situation. According to a 2021 McKinsey study, consumers don’t just want personalization, they demand it more than ever. Investment advisors are recognizing this and looking for ways to incorporate personalization into their clients’ portfolios. Based on the results of Schwab’s 2022 Independent Advisor Outlook study, more than half the advisors surveyed anticipate clients to expect more personalization of investment portfolios. Millennial investors are leading this trend. While personalized portfolios were historically designed for ultra-high-net-worth investors due to high account minimums, advancements in financial technology have brought these offerings to investors of all means. With personalization, investors can have more control over their holdings matching their specific views. Plus, it might also lead to better investment outcomes. Poor investing behavior such as making decisions based on emotion can lead to poor results. With a personalized portfolio, investors are more likely to stick to their strategy when markets get volatile.

