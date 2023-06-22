Advisor Recruiting Wars Are Over: Morgan Stanley

At Morgan Stanley’s annual US Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate conference, CEO James Gorman said that the bank is no longer relying on financial advisors recruiting for growth.

Gorman sees future growth coming from the ‘funnels’ that Morgan Stanley has built which it sees as key to the next $1 trillion in assets it aims to bring over the next 3 years. After a fevered pace of advisor recruiting, the company is seeing minimal movement other than small teams coming and going.

As part of the changing landscape, Morgan Stanley will only be recruiting high-quality teams with substantial assets. This does affect the marketplace given that Morgan Stanley has been one of the most aggressive in terms of recruiting over the past couple of years.

Overall, the bank is moving towards a more holistic, comprehensive strategy when it comes to acquiring assets. In the first quarter, it added $110 billion in new assets. $28 billion came from workplace channels, $20 billion came from advisors hired away from struggling regional banks, and the majority of the remainder came from existing brokers.

In the future, Gorman sees the workplace channel as being its most significant source of growth, especially given that the cost of luring advisors continues to increase.

Finsum: Morgan Stanley has been a leader in advisor recruiting. But, this is changing as evidenced by CEO James Gorman’s recent comments.

advisors

clients

wealth management

recruiting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.