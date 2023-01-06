Advisor Networking Strategies for 2023

In a recent article for U.S. News & World Report, Cameo Roberson, founder of Atlas Park Consulting, offered six networking tips for advisors to get great results. Her first tip is to make a good impression to win prospects. She wrote that “Networking can happen when you least expect it,” which means it's important to be friendly, but not be too intrusive in determining whether a person wants to discuss their financial plans. Her second recommendation is to offer value to networking partners. She wrote, “Be a good resource and keep your word to people in your network. As time goes on, you'll build up a reputation as someone they can count on.” She also recommends normalizing the sharing of referrals by creating a system such as writing a note to share with colleagues that clearly describes who you'd like to be introduced to. Roberson also recommends growing your network through business partners. This includes developing a short list of firms that you have built relationships with. This creates a path to possible future referrals since some clients aren't a great fit for every firm. Her fifth recommendation is to build a clear strategy. Roberson recommends thinking outside the box and beyond traditional contacts such as accountants and attorneys. Her final tip is to move with intent and be consistent, meaning that you must implement any plan you create.

Finsum:Advisor consultant Cameo Roberson offered six tips for networking, including making a good impression, offering value to networking partners, normalizing the sharing of referrals, growing your network through business partners, building a clear strategy, and moving with intent and being consistent.

advisors

clients

networking

referrals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.