ADVFN Director Increases Shareholding, Signals Confidence

December 03, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

ADVFN plc (GB:AFN) has released an update.

ADVFN plc has announced that director Anthony Wollenberg has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 25,000 ordinary shares at 11p each, bringing his total holding to 225,000 shares, or 0.49% of the company’s issued share capital. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it a point of interest for investors keeping an eye on insider activities.

