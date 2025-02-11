Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Launches RESCUE Project for Portable Backup Power Solutions in Disaster Recovery

Advent Technologies announces RESCUE project for portable hydrogen-powered backup generators, enhancing disaster response capabilities.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has announced the launch of the RESCUE project, a four-year initiative focused on developing a portable fuel cell power generator system for backup power during natural disasters. Funded under the HORIZON-JTI-CLEANH2-2024-04-01 call, the project has a total budget of €5 million, with Advent's share being €2.16 million. The project aims to create a 50 kW High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell system, which will enhance energy resilience while supporting critical infrastructure. Advent Technologies will serve as the primary technology provider, collaborating with partners from Germany, Denmark, and Greece. This effort emphasizes Advent's commitment to clean energy innovation, utilizing hydrogen and hydrogen-rich fuels to establish new standards in environmental sustainability.

Potential Positives

Launch of the RESCUE project, demonstrating Advent Technologies' commitment to innovative clean energy solutions for critical infrastructure during natural disasters.

Secured a €5 million budget for the project, with Advent's share being €2.16 million, indicating strong financial backing and collaboration.

Collaboration with renowned partners, including DLR (Germany) and CERTH (Greece), enhancing credibility and expertise in the project.

Development of a portable 50 kW power generator system based on advanced HT-PEM technology, positioning the company at the forefront of energy resilience and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The company may face challenges related to maintaining its listing on Nasdaq, which could impact its visibility and access to capital markets.

There are substantial risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future financial performance and revenue growth, suggesting potential instability.

Intense competition in the clean energy sector could hinder Advent’s ability to effectively compete and capture market share.

FAQ

What is the RESCUE project?

The RESCUE project is an initiative to develop a portable 50 kW power generator for backup power during natural disasters.

Who are the partners involved in the RESCUE project?

The project involves partners like DLR, Advent Technologies, CERTH, THW, DTU, and ProACT collaborating on innovative solutions.

What technology is used in the RESCUE project?

The project utilizes High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (HT-PEM) technology for providing reliable, sustainable backup power solutions.

How much funding does the RESCUE project receive?

The RESCUE project has a total budget of €5 million, with a funding rate of 70%, amounting to €2.16 million for Advent.

What are the key deliverables of the RESCUE project?

The key deliverable is a 50 kW HT-PEM fuel cell portable power generator system designed for optimal mobility and deployment.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ADN) Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advent Technologies, SA is pleased to announce the launch of the RESCUE project, a strategic initiative funded under the HORIZON-JTI-CLEANH2-2024-04-01 call for



"Portable Fuel Cells for Backup Power During Natural Disasters to Support Critical Infrastructures."



The four year project has a total budget of €5 million, and a funding rate of 70%. Advent’s approved budget for the initiative is €2.16 million.





RESCUE aims to develop a certified, portable 50 kW power generator system designed to deliver reliable, sustainable backup power in critical situations based on HT-PEM technology. This collaborative effort brings together world-class partners, led by DLR (Germany) as the project coordinator, with participation from Advent Technologies (Greece), CERTH (Greece), THW (Germany), DTU (Denmark), and ProACT (Greece).





Advent Technologies will play a pivotal role in the project as the primary technology provider, focusing on system integration and innovation. The key deliverable is a 50 kW High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (HT-PEM FC) dual-fuel portable power generator system. This system will consist of a generator module and a fuel tank, each housed in separate 20-foot containers for optimal mobility and deployment.





Nora Gourdoupi, Advent’s Senior VP of Corporate Business Development stated, “Advent is proud to contribute its expertise to this transformative project, reaffirming its commitment to driving innovation in clean energy technologies.”





Gary Herman, Advent’s CEO commented, “I want to thank Nora, Olga Bereketidou and the Advent team on the RESCUE project. This is an important program and reiterates the Company’s commitment to expanding the use of its leading-edge clean tech technology solutions.”





The RESCUE project responds to the critical need for sustainable, portable power solutions, particularly in disaster-stricken regions where supporting essential infrastructure is paramount. By utilizing hydrogen and hydrogen-rich fuels, the project aims to set new benchmarks for energy resilience and environmental sustainability.







About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.







Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras Greece. With more than 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit





www.advent.energy





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 13, 2024, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at





www.sec.gov





, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.







press@advent.energy











press@advent.energy







