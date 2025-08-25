Advent Technologies Gets Order For Ion Pair HT- PEM Electrode Assemblies

(RTTNews) - Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN), announcd that it has received an initial order for its Ion Pair High Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane electrode assemblies from one of the major players in the energy sector.

With more than 50,000 employees in over 100 countries, this energy giant's technology is used to generate a large percentage of the world's electricity.

Gary Herman, CEO of Advent stated: "we are thrilled to be working with this global energy leader. Our Ion Pair HT-PEM technology is poised to revolutionize how people think about fuel cell technology and receiving an order from a behemoth in energy technology validates what we already know."

