Advent Tech Secures $2.8 Mln Contract From DoD

(RTTNews) - Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Advent Technologies, LLC has secured an additional contract worth $2.8 million with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The new contract falls under the Envision Innovative Solutions (EIS) umbrella, and Advent's goal is to develop advanced manufacturing processes that will enable a substantial increase in production capacity while maintaining the quality of the HB50 system.

This contract is in addition to Advent's $2.2 million contract announced on September 7, 2023, which focused on finalizing the design of a portable fuel cell system called Honey Badger 50 (HB50) through the integration of the company's innovative Ion Pair Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) technology.

The company also stated that this new project is affiliated with Advent's and the DoD's shared objective to strengthen their long-term collaboration and transform HB50 into a portable and clean source of power.

