Advantest (ADTTF) Price Target Increased by 34.04% to 106.06

The average one-year price target for Advantest (OTCPK:ADTTF) has been revised to $106.06 / share. This is an increase of 34.04% from the prior estimate of $79.12 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.88 to a high of $175.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.31% from the latest reported closing price of $33.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantest. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTTF is 0.40%, an increase of 34.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 95,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 11,058K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,762K shares , representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,623K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,507K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 49.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,601K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,497K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 49.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,003K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,905K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 53.21% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,142K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares , representing an increase of 37.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 143.24% over the last quarter.

