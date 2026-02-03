Advantest (ADTTF) Price Target Increased by 18.07% to 156.86

The average one-year price target for Advantest (OTCPK:ADTTF) has been revised to $156.86 / share. This is an increase of 18.07% from the prior estimate of $132.85 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $51.24 to a high of $215.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 363.40% from the latest reported closing price of $33.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantest. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTTF is 0.41%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.98% to 72,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,623K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,507K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 49.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,601K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,497K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 49.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,003K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,905K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 53.21% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,142K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares , representing an increase of 37.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 143.24% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,604K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTTF by 53.35% over the last quarter.

